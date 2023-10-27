Gibson stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

The veteran netminder got beaten three times on 13 shots in the second period as Boston threatened to pull away, but Gibson regained his focus and slammed the door shut the rest of the way. It was his first win of the season after three losses, but he hasn't played badly, posting a .905 save percentage so far in 2023-24. The Ducks are back in action Saturday in Philadelphia, but if the team's timeshare in net continues, Lukas Dostal will get the nod.