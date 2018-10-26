Ducks' John Gibson: Now 1-3-1 in last five starts

Gibson made 36 saves in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday night.

He wasn't quite as sharp as he had been in previous outings. Gibson remains a strong fantasy goalie, but he needs to start winning soon. He rang up three wins in his first games this season. But Gibson has a 1-3-1 record since. Wins aren't everything, but they still count in fantasy.

