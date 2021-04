Gibson allowed four goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson gave up a pair in both the first and second periods, and that was enough to send him to his fourth straight loss. The 27-year-old has an 8-16-6 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Gibson can provide solid ratios in favorable matchups, but fantasy managers in search of wins can likely look elsewhere.