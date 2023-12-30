Gibson allowed two goals on 32 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Gibson had won his last two outings, and he's allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last three games. The Ducks weren't able to give him any support in Friday's loss. He dropped to 7-14-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 23 outings this season. Gibson figures to see most of the playing time going forward, as Lukas Dostal has struggled to display any consistency when given starts this year. The Ducks are back in action with a tough home matchup versus the Oilers on Sunday.