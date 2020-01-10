Play

Ducks' John Gibson: On wrong end of shutout

Gibson allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Gibson received no goal support from the Ducks, as Ben Bishop had a 27-save shutout for the Stars. It was still Gibson's best performance in awhile despite the loss. The 26-year-old dropped to 13-17-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 33 starts. Fantasy owners who drafted Gibson with the expectation of a return to a better than .920 save percentage level have been disappointed with the Ducks' top option in net, but he'll likely continue to see the bulk of the starts.

