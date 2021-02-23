Gibson surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

The Ducks spotted Gibson a 3-0 lead, but the Coyotes roared back to tie the game with three goals in a span of 3:47 in the second period. Christian Dvorak's second goal of the game was enough to stick Gibson with the loss. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 5-8-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 16 outings. He's given up 16 goals in his last four outings, losing all of them, so Ryan Miller may be due for a spot start Wednesday in Arizona.