Gibson (undisclosed) will not be available Friday against the Kraken, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gibson was not expected to start Friday anyway, but now Alex Stalock will serve as Lukas Dostal's backup. Gibson went 0-6-0 with a brutal 5.54 GAA in March and hasn't won a game since Feb. 29. His status for Sunday's tilt with the Blues is uncertain.