Ducks' John Gibson: Out of commission Saturday
Gibson (lower body) will be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson will miss his second consecutive matchup for the Ducks on Saturday because of the lower-body ailment. As a result, Ryan Miller will substitute in the goal crease again, with Reto Berra also available on the bench in a pinch.
