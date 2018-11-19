Ducks' John Gibson: Out Sunday
Gibson (illness) will not dress for Sunday's game against the Avalanche.
Ryan Miller will patrol the crease in his place and Kevin Boyle was recalled from AHL San Diego as backup. The 25-year-old is 4-6-1 on the season with a 2.55 GAA and .928 save percentage. It's unclear how long Gibson will miss, but Anaheim doesn't play again until Wednesday against the Canucks.
