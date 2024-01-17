Gibson stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Gibson came through with one of his best performances of the season, but the Ducks' offense couldn't solve Darcy Kuemper. Tuesday marked the second time this season Gibson has allowed just one goal and still taken the loss -- he got downed 2-0 by the Penguins as well in early November. Good performances have been few and far between for the veteran netminder this season -- since Christmas, he's stumbled to a 2-5-0 record in seven starts with a 3.68 GAA and .888 save percentage.