Ducks' John Gibson: Outstanding in loss to Lightning

Gibson stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's loss to the Lightning

It was an incredible performance from Gibson, who almost single-handedly shut down the hottest team in the NHL. Gibson has had a few mediocre outings of late, so it's good to see him get back on track with a monstrous performance. While he came away with a loss Sunday, Gibson owns a .917 save percentage on the season and has been a reliable fantasy netminder thus far. His 5-6-1 record is more reflective of the team's play than his individual performance, so if he keeps playing like he did against Tampa Bay, the victories will start to pile up.

