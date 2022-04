Gibson allowed six goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Gibson repelled the Blues well in the first period, but they took over in the second. An ungraceful end to the campaign continues for Gibson, who has just two wins since the start of April. The 28-year-old netminder is at 18-26-11 with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 55 contests. The Ducks finish their season on the road with games in San Jose on Tuesday and Dallas on Friday.