Gibson will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson has lost the last three games despite registering a .926 save percentage in that stretch. That's not uncommon for Gibson, as the Ducks' lethargic offense often leaves their goaltenders fighting an uphill battle. Nevertheless, Gibson typically carries high fantasy upside, as he's averaged nearly 35 saves per game over the last month.