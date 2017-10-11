Ducks' John Gibson: Patrolling crease Wednesday
Gibson will be between the pipes for Wednesday's clash against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has gotten off to a disappointing start to the year, as he has posted a 1-1-1 record with a 3.05 GAA. The netminder could be in for a busy evening versus New York which is averaging 34.7 shots per game -- 11th best in the league. The 24-year-old has improved his goals allowed in each of the opening three games, but unfortunately for his record, his offense has gotten worse as well.
