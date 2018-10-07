Ducks' John Gibson: Phenomenal in win
Gibson stopped all 41 shots sent his way in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arizona.
Gibson's terrific shutout was much-needed, as the Ducks clung on to a 1-0 lead for the entirety of the third period. In two games throughout the 2018-19 season, Gibson has stopped an eye-popping 72-of-74 shots. If he can keep this play up, Gibson could well improve upon his career-high 60 games played from last year.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...