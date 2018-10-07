Ducks' John Gibson: Phenomenal in win

Gibson stopped all 41 shots sent his way in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arizona.

Gibson's terrific shutout was much-needed, as the Ducks clung on to a 1-0 lead for the entirety of the third period. In two games throughout the 2018-19 season, Gibson has stopped an eye-popping 72-of-74 shots. If he can keep this play up, Gibson could well improve upon his career-high 60 games played from last year.