Ducks' John Gibson: Picks up home win

Gibson gave up two goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Sunday's win snapped a five-game losing streak for Gibson, who had given up 15 goals over that span. The 25-year-old goaltender improved to 5-4-3 with a 2.36 goals-against-average and a .935 save percentage. Gibson has been solid in 2018-19 but has been routinely let down by Anaheim's inability to score -- the Ducks are averaging 2.40 goals per game, good for 28th in the league.