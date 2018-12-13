Ducks' John Gibson: Picks up win behind offense
Gibson allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Stars on Wednesday.
This was a rare instance of Gibson not holding up his end, but the Ducks offense bailing him out in a win. Usually, it's been the other way around this season, but not always resulting in victories. Despite owning a .925 save percentage, Gibson is 13-9-4 with a 2.60 GAA.
