Ducks' John Gibson: Pitches shutout in preseason finale

Gibson diverted all 32 shots in a 3-0 road win over the Kings on Saturday.

Gibson claimed "First Star" honors for his superb showing in this preseason finale. He denied eight 5-on-4 shot attempts, including a few quality man-advantage chances between star players in Anze Kopitar, Ilya Kovalchuk and Jeff Carter. Barring an unforeseen setback, he should get the call for the season opener versus the Sharks in San Jose on Oct. 3.