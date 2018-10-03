Ducks' John Gibson: Pitted against Sharks in opener

Gibson was first off the ice Wednesday, indicating that he'll draw the road start versus the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson will be facing a Sharks team that tied Philadelphia for 15th in converting power-play chances (20.7 percent) last season. However, Team Teal now has two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson in tow to form a lethal 1-2 punch with Brent Burns across the power-play lines. As a result, Gibson will need to exhibition sound positioning in this opener given all the one-timers that figure to come his way.

More News
Our Latest Stories