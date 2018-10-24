Ducks' John Gibson: Plays well again in loss

Gibson allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old is still sitting on four victories this season after losing his second straight Tuesday, but even when he's lost this month, Gibson has great numbers. He's received a ton of work, as he leads the NHL in shots and saves. Gibson is 4-3-1 with a .949 save percentage and 1.93 GAA, giving him one of the strongest starts in net this season.