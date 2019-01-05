Ducks' John Gibson: Plays well despite loss

Gibson allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

Similar to the way this season has gone, Gibson played well while facing a ton of shots but took the loss. Gibson leads the league in shots against and saves -- plus, he owns a very nice .925 save percentage. That's no different than the save percentage he posted the last two seasons, but since 2016-17, Gibson's GAA has increased nearly 0.40. Obviously, that's hurt his record as well. To go with the .925 save percentage percentage, he is 15-12-6 with a 2.60 GAA this season.