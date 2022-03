Gibson allowed five goals on 30 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson's losing streak reached seven games with this latest loss. The 28-year-old has allowed at least three goals in each of those games. For the season, he's at 17-20-9 with a 3.09 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 46 outings. He remains the Ducks' No. 1 goalie despite the poor play of late.