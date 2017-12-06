Ducks' John Gibson: Posts 40 saves, Ducks earn point
Gibson stopped 40 of 43 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to Vegas.
Gibson made some incredible stops through regulation and overtime that helped the Ducks earn a point. The only player to beat him in the shootout was the silky Alex Tuch. Gibson's been inconsistent of late, but it's hard to complain about his .921 save percentage this season. The team is struggling right now and he's facing plenty of rubber, so exhibit caution before inserting him into your lineup. Gibson may deliver some quality rate stats, but victories will be hard to come by at the moment.
