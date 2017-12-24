Ducks' John Gibson: Posts shutout versus Penguins

Gibson earned his first shutout of the season, stopping 29 shots and beating the Penguins, 4-0, on Saturday night.

The Pittsburgh native came into this matchup with terrible numbers against his hometown team, but that obviously changed here. The Penguins were sloppy with the puck most of the night, yet still generated some quality chances. Those led to some nice saves for Gibson, including an incredible diving stop with his blocker on Sidney Crosby during the second period. With this shutout, Gibson gets rid of the nasty taste in his mouth from giving up seven goals in his previous two games and heads into the Christmas break with an 11-11-4 mark and .922 save percentage.