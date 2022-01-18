Gibson was at practice Tuesday, but it remains unclear if he will be fit enough to play Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson's return from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols would be a big boost to the Ducks' goaltending group, as Anthony Stolarz is also on the virus list and won't play Wednesday. If Gibson can't start, Lukas Dostal would get the nod in goal against one of the league's most efficient offenses. More information on Gibson's status should surface ahead of the 10 p.m. puck drop Wednesday.