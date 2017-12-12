Ducks' John Gibson: Prevails over Carolina
Gibson allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 win over visiting Carolina on Monday.
The Hurricanes got to Gibson with a goal just 1:37 into the first period, but he stood tall the rest of the way until Victor Rask made things interesting with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. Nonetheless, Gibson got back in the win column after a three-game skid and is now 9-10-3 with a .921 save percentage-- which is the same as his career average -- and 2.91 GAA on the year.
