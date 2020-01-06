Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Protecting net Sunday

Gibson will patrol the crease for Sunday's home tilt against the Predators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson will make his fifth consecutive start for the Ducks, going 1-2-1 over his previous four. He's also allowed three or more goals in six of his last seven appearances. The 26-year-old owns a 2.93 GAA and .907 save percentage this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories