Ducks' John Gibson: Pulled after allowing five goals

Gibson was pulled from Sunday's game against the Sharks after giving up five goals on 22 shots.

Gibson almost made it through the whole game, but a late tally from Mikkel Boedker proved to be the dagger. Gibson was pulled with just under eight minutes remaining in the third period and was credited with his 14th loss of the season. The 24-year-old has been at the top of his game prior to Sunday, picking up three straight victories. He's had some rough outings this year, but Gibson is sporting a .920 save percentage and is locked into the starting gig, making him worthy of a fantasy play whenever he's in the cage.