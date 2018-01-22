Ducks' John Gibson: Pulled after allowing five goals
Gibson was pulled from Sunday's game against the Sharks after giving up five goals on 22 shots.
Gibson almost made it through the whole game, but a late tally from Mikkel Boedker proved to be the dagger. Gibson was pulled with just under eight minutes remaining in the third period and was credited with his 14th loss of the season. The 24-year-old has been at the top of his game prior to Sunday, picking up three straight victories. He's had some rough outings this year, but Gibson is sporting a .920 save percentage and is locked into the starting gig, making him worthy of a fantasy play whenever he's in the cage.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...