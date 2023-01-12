Gibson allowed six goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Gibson has lost four of his last five outings, the lone exception being his Jan. 4 shutout win over the Stars. In those four losses, he's allowed a combined 23 goals. The 29-year-old continues to struggle behind a defense that leaks shots at a league-worst rate of 38.8 per game. Gibson is 7-18-3 with a 4.07 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 28 starts this season. The Ducks wrap up a homestand Friday versus the Devils.