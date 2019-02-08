Ducks' John Gibson: Pulled as a precaution
Gibson exited Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Senators after the second period for precautionary reasons, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson took a hard hit from teammate Jaycob Megna late in the second period of Thursday's contest as Matt Duchene scored to put the Senators up 2-0. The 25-year-old netminder was able to finish the frame, but was replaced by Chad Johnson for the final period to avoid risking further injury in a game the Ducks' coaching staff evidently didn't think was winnable. At this point there's no reason to believe Gibson is in any danger of missing Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...