Ducks' John Gibson: Pulled as a precaution

Gibson exited Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Senators after the second period for precautionary reasons, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson took a hard hit from teammate Jaycob Megna late in the second period of Thursday's contest as Matt Duchene scored to put the Senators up 2-0. The 25-year-old netminder was able to finish the frame, but was replaced by Chad Johnson for the final period to avoid risking further injury in a game the Ducks' coaching staff evidently didn't think was winnable. At this point there's no reason to believe Gibson is in any danger of missing Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.