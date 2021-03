Gibson surrendered five goals on 24 shots in Friday's 6-0 loss to the Sharks.

Gibson gave up five goals for the third straight game, and this time he was pulled in favor of Ryan Miller in the third period. The 27-year-old Gibson has struggled for nearly a month now, going 1-8-2 in his last 11 outings. He's at 6-12-5 overall with a 3.11 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 23 contests. It'll likely be Miller tending the twine in Saturday's rematch with the Sharks.