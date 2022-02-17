Gibson surrendered four goals on 20 shots before he was pulled from Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Gibson initially stayed in the game after the Flames' fourth goal, but he was replaced by Anthony Stolarz after a TV timeout. It'll still go down as a loss for Gibson, his third straight in a span where's given up 10 goals on 75 shots. The 28-year-old netminder is now 15-12-8 with a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 35 contests. Given that he got half of this game off, Gibson could get a quick chance at redemption Thursday in Edmonton, though Stolarz was pretty effective in relief, stopping 21 of 22 shots.