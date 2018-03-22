Ducks' John Gibson: Puts out Flames in shutout
Gibson stopped all 29 shots that he faced Wednesday, taking home his second shutout in four starts in a 4-0 win over Calgary.
It's another strong start for Gibson, who has won four straight and given up just four goals in the process. This one was impressive because he faced nearly double as many shots as his Calgary counterparts, but was up to the task on every attempt. He's playing great hockey right now and needs to be started whenever he plays as long as this continues.
