Gibson's (lower body) status for Wednesday's game is unclear, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gibson left Saturday's contest against Edmonton because of the injury, but he then served as the backup Sunday and took part in Tuesday's practice. However, Anaheim called up goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek on Wednesday, which might be an indication that Gibson's availability is in doubt. The 29-year-old goaltender has a 14-30-8 record, 3.99 GAA and .899 save percentage in 52 outings this season.