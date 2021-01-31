Gibson gave up three goals on six shots before he was replaced by Ryan Miller in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

The Ducks didn't have a good start to the game, and that resulted in a frustrated Gibson seeing his night come to a close after just 2:06 elapsed in the first period. It was an unusual hiccup for the 27-year-old, who had been one of the best goalies in the league this season. He now has a 3-3-2 record, a 2.29 GAA and a .931 save percentage -- Saturday's short outing didn't do a ton of damage. Given how little Gibson played, it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Dallas Eakins give him a mulligan and have him start Sunday's rematch with the Blues.