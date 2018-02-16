Ducks' John Gibson: Quiets Hawks in 42-save win
Gibson saved 42 of 44 shots during Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
The American netminder has now allowed two goals or fewer in each of his past five outings to improve to a 20-15-6 record, .923 save percentage and 2.57 GAA for the campaign. Considering all the injuries Anaheim has dealt with this season, Gibson's numbers are all the more impressive, and he's showcasing the potential to provide high-end numbers moving forward.
