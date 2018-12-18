Ducks' John Gibson: Rallies against Pens
Gibson stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.
Pittsburgh jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Gibson stood tall after that and gave Anaheim a chance to mount a comeback. The 25-year-old has now gotten the win in four straight outings and has a 9-2-0 record over his last 12, posting a 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage over that stretch.
