Ducks' John Gibson: Ready for start in Philly
Gibson will make his eighth consecutive start in Tuesday night's road game against the Flyers, NHL.com reports.
Gibson was truly put though the ringer last time out, allowing just two goals on a remarkable 51 shots in Friday's win over Montreal and elevating his season save percentage to .932. The Pennsylvania native will look to stay sharp in a homecoming game against a Flyers team that has netted just two goals in its last two contests.
More News
