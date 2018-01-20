Ducks' John Gibson: Ready to face slumping Kings
Gibson led the Ducks out to the ice for pregame warmups Friday night, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports. As a result, he'll draw the home start against the Kings.
January historically has been one of Gibson's strongest months, as he's gone 14-6-2 with a sterling 1.94 GAA and .932 save percentage in 23 appearances to kick-start a new year. He'll square off against a struggling Kings squad that is looking to snap its five-game losing streak. Since these Western Conference teams usually play so late, it can be difficult to tell who will be in goal before lineups lock in DFS, but we're quite sure Ducks coach Randy Carlyle is aware that Gibson boasts an impressive .931 save percentage in 11 games against the rival Kings, hence why he's given him the starting nod in this one.
