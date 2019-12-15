Ducks' John Gibson: Rebounds after squeamish start

Gibson made 29 saves in the Ducks' 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Gibson dug in after gifting the Rangers the puck on a backhand around the boards, which quickly ended up on Artemi Panarin's stick. He didn't miss and the Ducks were down 2-0 just 3:59 into the game. Gibson is one of the league's best and he showed it the rest of the way. He's a great dynasty target if you're on a rebuild. The Ducks won't be down for long and he's just 26.