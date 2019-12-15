Ducks' John Gibson: Rebounds after squeamish start
Gibson made 29 saves in the Ducks' 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
Gibson dug in after gifting the Rangers the puck on a backhand around the boards, which quickly ended up on Artemi Panarin's stick. He didn't miss and the Ducks were down 2-0 just 3:59 into the game. Gibson is one of the league's best and he showed it the rest of the way. He's a great dynasty target if you're on a rebuild. The Ducks won't be down for long and he's just 26.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.