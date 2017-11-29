Ducks' John Gibson: Receives starting nod Wednesday

Gibson will fill the crease for Wednesday's tilt in St. Louis, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Despite getting the hook in Monday's loss to Chicago, head coach Randy Carlyle elected to throw Gibson back into the net to face a St. Louis team that scores a whopping 3.42 goals per game -- good for fifth in the league. Gibson has been less than stellar in 2017-18, owning a 7-9-1 record and 3.03 GAA, but his save percentage sits at a respectable .920 as a result of playing behind an injury-depleted team that's allowing a league leading 36.5 shots against per game.