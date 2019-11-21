Ducks' John Gibson: Receives starting nod

Gibson will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road clash with the Panthers, Ducks beat writer Kyle Shohara reports.

Gibson struggled in his last start Monday against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to get back on track in an unfavorable road matchup with a Florida club that's averaging 3.89 goals per game at home this season, fourth in the NHL.