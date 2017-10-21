Ducks' John Gibson: Records 49 saves in a victory

Gibson made 49 saves on 51 shots in a 6-2 victory against the Candiens on Friday.

The 24-year-old faced an incredible amount of work, including 30 shots in the second period alone. Montreal scored twice in the middle frame, but that's it. One of those goals came on the power play, but Gibson helped keep that in check as well - the Canadiens went 1 for 6 on the man advantage. Gibson has received a ton of work early this season and responded well, yielding more than two goals in just one of his seven starts. He should remain an elite fantasy goaltender all season.