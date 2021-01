Gibson posted a 31-save shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Coyotes.

Gibson was perfect for the second time in six appearances this season. A lone goal from Danton Heinen was all needed to earn the win. The 27-year-old Gibson is 3-1-2 with a 1.68 GAA and a .948 save percentage. The Ducks' offense is averaging just 1.71 goals per game, so it's been up to Gibson to create his own luck more often than not. He'll look for similar results if he starts again Thursday versus the Coyotes.