Gibson posted a 21-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Gibson and Marc-Andre Fleury engaged in a goaltending duel, but Gibson didn't crack. A Maxime Comtois goal was enough to lift the Ducks to the win, and Gibson notched his third shutout in 12 outings this year. The 27-year-old goalie has been excellent despite a lack of help -- he has a 5-4-3 record, a 2.26 GAA and a .923 save percentage so far. He'll have plenty of time to rest before the Ducks welcome the Sharks on Monday.