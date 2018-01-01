Ducks' John Gibson: Registers second straight win

Gibson won his 13th game of the season Sunday against Arizona and is now one game above .500 with a 13-12-4 record.

Gibson has been pretty good this season, actually, with a .922 save percentage despite a mediocre record. His GAA ballooned to 2.72 this season, but with the Ducks getting healthy that number will most likely continue to drop. He stopped all 20 shots at even strength, allowing both of his goals against on the power-play, which is a good sign because Gibson ranks just 22nd in even-strength save percentage. Gibson has a chance to extend his winning streak next week with a road trip through Western Canada.