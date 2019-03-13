Ducks' John Gibson: Repels Predators

Gibson stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 3-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Gibson kept the twine safe for 54:16 before Filip Forsberg scored twice on the power play. Gibson was able to lock it down over the last five minutes to secure the win. His record improved to 20-21-8 with a 2.88 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Tuesday's contest was Gibson's 50th start of the year. The Ducks have a back-to-back Thursday and Friday, which likely means Gibson will split starts with Ryan Miller on the short road trip.