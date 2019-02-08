Ducks' John Gibson: Replaced for third period
Gibson was replaced by Chad Johnson at the start of the third period of Thursday's game against the Senators.
It isn't clear if Gibson was pulled due to injury or performance, but more information regarding his status should surface following Thursday's contest.
