Ducks' John Gibson: Returning to action Friday

Gibson will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will look to pick up right where he left off before missing time due to injury, as he was fantastic in his last three appearances, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 1.45 GAA and .958 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to secure his 23rd win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's averaging 2.63 goals per game on the road this season, 21st in the NHL.