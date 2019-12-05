Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Returns to practice

Gibson (illness) was back at practice Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson went 1-2-2 in his previous five outings with a 2.95 GAA prior to coming down with an illness. In 21 appearances this season, the 26-year-old recorded just eight victories and could struggle to reach the 25-win for a fourth consecutive year.

